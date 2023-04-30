128 test Covid positive in tricity Currently, there are a total of 857 active cases in tricity. (HT File Photo)

The daily count of Covid cases in the tricity increased from 114 to 128 on Saturday. Chandigarh reported 47 new cases, up from 27 on the previous day, and Panchkula reported 54 new infections, up from 50 on the previous day. In contrast, number of cases in Mohali decreased from 37 to 27. Currently, there are a total of 857 active cases in tricity, comprising of 310 cases in Mohali, 308 in Panchkula, and 239 cases in Chandigarh. Most of the patients are under home isolation, with only a small number requiring hospitalisation.

Juvenile held for theft in Chandigarh

Chandigarh The police have apprehended a juvenile for involvement in a burglary and recovered stolen cash and goods. In his complaint, Raja of Sector 35 had said ₹31,700 in cash, a sliver bracelet and other important documents were stolen from his shop “Apna Chai Wala” in Sector 36. A case under Sections 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered at Sector-36 police station.

Truck driver electrocuted to death in Ambala

Ambala A truck driver was electrocuted to death after his vehicle allegedly touched a high-voltage wire in Ambala on Saturday. As per police, the deceased has been identified as Ram Kumar alias Raju, a native of Bihar, who was there to unload wheat at a godown. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

DHS asked to allocate unoccupied quarters at dispensaries

Chandigarh UT health secretary Yashpal Garg has directed health services director Dr Suman Singh to make an effort to allot vacant quarters at first floors of many dispensaries. Following allocations to be done within a month, DHS has been directed to submit a list of remaining unoccupied quarters in order to determine whether they can be handed over to the UT Administration.

SGGS College holds convocation ceremony

Chandigarh Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, held its 43rd convocation ceremony for the students of batches 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20. Over 1,500 students, from postgraduation and graduation, received their degrees during the ceremony.

PGGCG 42 holds convocation ceremony

Chandigarh Postgraduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, organised its 35th convocation on Saturday. More than 700 students were awarded degrees on the occasion.

Women achievers felicitated at ‘Aahar Kranti’ event

Chandigarh An event titled “Annuttama” was organised at Government College of Education, Sector 20 D, Chandigarh, on Saturday by Nivedita Trust for “Aahar Kranti” under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and G20. This event is part of a series of events that are being organised to highlight the importance of millets and honour women who have contributed significantly to the growth of society.

IIPA holds lecture on constitutional values

Chandigarh The Indian Institute of Public Administration, Punjab and Chandigarh Regional Branch and department of public administration, Panjab University, organized a lecture on “Good Governance and Constitutional Values”. The lecture was delivered by Emeritus Balram Gupta, former director, academics, Chandigarh Judicial Academy

DAV College holds convocation ceremony

Chandigarh Around 700 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony held at DAV College, Sector 10, on Saturday.