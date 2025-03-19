Menu Explore
Trio held for celebratory firing at wedding in Mohali

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Mar 19, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The accused, Hardeep Singh, Ravpreet Singh and Gautam Masih, were booked under Section 125 of BNS , and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, said Mohali police

Mohali police have arrested three men for firing celebratory shots in the air while dancing at a wedding in Sector 101, Saini Majra, on Sunday.

The incident, which was captured on video, was circulated on social media, drawing public attention.
The incident, which was captured on video, was circulated on social media, drawing public attention. (HT Photo)

The incident, which was captured on video, was circulated on social media, drawing public attention. The accused, Hardeep Singh, Ravpreet Singh and Gautam Masih, were booked under Section 125 of BNS , and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act . After firing shots in the air, one of the accused kept the weapon in a pocket, when it accidentally discharged again. Fortunately, no one was injured.

