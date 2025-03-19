Trio held for celebratory firing at wedding in Mohali

Mohali police have arrested three men for firing celebratory shots in the air while dancing at a wedding in Sector 101, Saini Majra, on Sunday. The incident, which was captured on video, was circulated on social media, drawing public attention. (HT Photo)

The incident, which was captured on video, was circulated on social media, drawing public attention. The accused, Hardeep Singh, Ravpreet Singh and Gautam Masih, were booked under Section 125 of BNS , and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act . After firing shots in the air, one of the accused kept the weapon in a pocket, when it accidentally discharged again. Fortunately, no one was injured.