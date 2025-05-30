Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trio tries to rob cash collection agent of 5 lakh in Chandigarh, held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 30, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The victim, Pardeep, works for AU Small Finance Bank; he was returning to the bank after collecting ₹5 lakh from Grain Market in Sector 26, when he was attacked

Prompt action by Chandigarh Police led to the arrest of three men who tried to rob a cash collection agent in broad daylight in Sector 27 on Wednesday morning.

The accused attempted to snatch his cash bag and when he resisted, one of them attacked him with a knife, injuring his right hand. (Getty Images)
The accused attempted to snatch his cash bag and when he resisted, one of them attacked him with a knife, injuring his right hand. (Getty Images)

The victim, Pardeep, works for AU Small Finance Bank. Probe revealed that the robbery was pre-planned by Shubham Bharti, 29, a former employee of the bank, along with Angrej Singh, 25, of Hammad Lodra, Ferozepur, Punjab; and Amit Kumar, 25, of Baijnath, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

The trio had conducted a recce of the victim’s routine before attacking him around 11.30 am on Wednesday, when he was returning to the bank after collecting 5 lakh from Grain Market in Sector 26.

As per FIR, two of the accused, riding a Honda Activa scooter, intercepted Pardeep near Sector 27. They attempted to snatch his cash bag and when he resisted, one of the accused attacked him with a knife, injuring his right hand.

Pardeep fell from his Activa and raised the alarm. As a crowd began to gather, one attacker fled on the scooter while the other escaped on foot.

A quick response from a nearby PCR personnel, constable Piyush, led to the arrest of Angrej, who was hiding inside a public toilet in Sector 27. Subsequently, Shubham and Amit were also arrested, and the Activa used in the robbery was recovered. The trio was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Trio tries to rob cash collection agent of 5 lakh in Chandigarh, held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On