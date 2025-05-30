Trio tries to rob cash collection agent of 5 lakh in Chandigarh, held

Prompt action by Chandigarh Police led to the arrest of three men who tried to rob a cash collection agent in broad daylight in Sector 27 on Wednesday morning. The accused attempted to snatch his cash bag and when he resisted, one of them attacked him with a knife, injuring his right hand. (Getty Images)

The victim, Pardeep, works for AU Small Finance Bank. Probe revealed that the robbery was pre-planned by Shubham Bharti, 29, a former employee of the bank, along with Angrej Singh, 25, of Hammad Lodra, Ferozepur, Punjab; and Amit Kumar, 25, of Baijnath, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

The trio had conducted a recce of the victim’s routine before attacking him around 11.30 am on Wednesday, when he was returning to the bank after collecting ₹5 lakh from Grain Market in Sector 26.

As per FIR, two of the accused, riding a Honda Activa scooter, intercepted Pardeep near Sector 27. They attempted to snatch his cash bag and when he resisted, one of the accused attacked him with a knife, injuring his right hand.

Pardeep fell from his Activa and raised the alarm. As a crowd began to gather, one attacker fled on the scooter while the other escaped on foot.

A quick response from a nearby PCR personnel, constable Piyush, led to the arrest of Angrej, who was hiding inside a public toilet in Sector 27. Subsequently, Shubham and Amit were also arrested, and the Activa used in the robbery was recovered. The trio was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.