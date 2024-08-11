Truck crushes 60-year-old scooterist at Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh

A 60-year-old scooterist was killed after he rammed his two-wheeler into a truck near the Hallomajra light point on Saturday afternoon. The victim, identified as Narinder, was a resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, said police. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Narinder, was a resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, said police.

According to police, Narinder was travelling from Zirakpur to Chandigarh when he collided with a truck from behind. The impact caused him to lose control of his vehicle, leading to a fall. Before he could regain balance, the truck ran over him, leading to his immediate death at the scene.

The truck driver, identified as Rantesh Singh from Nawanshahr, was apprehended by the police shortly after the incident. He was booked under relevant sections of BNS. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal accident.