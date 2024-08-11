 Truck crushes 60-year-old scooterist at Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Truck crushes 60-year-old scooterist at Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 11, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The victim, identified as Narinder, was travelling from Zirakpur to Chandigarh when he collided with a truck from behind

A 60-year-old scooterist was killed after he rammed his two-wheeler into a truck near the Hallomajra light point on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Narinder, was a resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, said police. (HT Photo)
The victim, identified as Narinder, was a resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, said police. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Narinder, was a resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, said police.

According to police, Narinder was travelling from Zirakpur to Chandigarh when he collided with a truck from behind. The impact caused him to lose control of his vehicle, leading to a fall. Before he could regain balance, the truck ran over him, leading to his immediate death at the scene.

The truck driver, identified as Rantesh Singh from Nawanshahr, was apprehended by the police shortly after the incident. He was booked under relevant sections of BNS. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Truck crushes 60-year-old scooterist at Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On