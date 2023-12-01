Truck crushes bike’s pillion rider near Chandigarh’s Sector 27

A 47-year-old woman was killed after a truck hit the motorcycle that she was riding pillion on at the Sector 27/28/29/30 roundabout in Chandigarh on Thursday morning. The victim was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, but declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the truck driver sped away. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Usha Rani, a resident of Mauli village, Panchkula.

Her son Akshay Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle, told police that they were on their way to Maloya.

Around 9.30 am, as they reached Sector 27/28/29/30 roundabout, a canter truck hit their motorcycle from behind, causing Rani to fall off.

Before she could react, the truck ran over her, leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, but declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the truck driver sped away.

Police booked the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.