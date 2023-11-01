Truck driver ferrying 1,500 kg poppy husk flees from check-post in Ludhiana

Sidhwan Bet police recovered at least 1,500 kg poppy husk, an illegal pistol and three bullets from a truck at Drain Bridge in Abupura village during special checking. Ludhiana Police also recovered an illegal pistol and three bullets from the truck at Drain Bridge in Abupura village during special checking. (HT Photo)

The driver of the truck and his two aides managed to escape, leaving the vehicle on the road after seeing the police party.

One of the accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh of Kot Ise Khan, Moga. Police identified the accused from an Aadhar card recovered from the truck, while his aides are yet to be identified.

Superintendent of police (SP, Head Quarters) Ludhiana Rural stated that the Sidhwan Bet Police received information that some of the smugglers are smuggling poppy husk in a truck. Following the information, the police installed a checkpoint at Drain Bridge in Abupura. The police signalled a truck coming from Ludhiana side to stop for checking.

“On seeing the police party the occupants of the truck fled from the spot leaving the vehicle on the spot. When frisked, the police recovered 1,500 kg poppy husk stuffed in 75 bags from the truck covered under a tarpaulin sheet,” the SP said.

“Police recovered an illegal pistol, three bullets and an Aadhar card of Gurwinder Singh from the dashboard of the truck. A case under sections 15, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against Gurwinder Singh and his aides at Sidhwan Bet police station,” he added.

Gurwinder Singh is already facing trial in multiple cases related to drug peddling. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

