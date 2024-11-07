Truck driver held with 1kg opium in Jalandhar

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a drug peddler with 1kg opium being smuggled from Jharkhand. The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a drug peddler with 1kg opium being smuggled from Jharkhand.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said in an operation led by CIA wing of the police, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, of Pandori Arayan village of Hoshiarpur district was apprehended during special checking of vehicles at high-tech police checkpoint in Jandu Singha area under the Adampur police station.

Khakh said the police team intercepted a truck (PB07-AB-4677) at Y-Point, Jandu Singha, after the driver attempted to evade the police blockade.

“On checking, the team recovered 1kg of opium concealed in a black wax-sealed packet hidden behind the driver’s seat. He confessed to sourcing the opium from a dhaba in Champaran, Jharkhand, and was involved in its supply in Jalandhar’s vicinity,” the SSP said.