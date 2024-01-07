Truck leaves biker dead in Dera Bassi

A rashly driven truck claimed the life of a biker in Dera Bassi, police said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Gyan Chand of Sector 20, Panchkula. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Gyan Chand of Sector 20, Panchkula.

Complainant Santosh Kumar of Panchkula told police that he, along with Chand, was going to Panchkula on Thursday evening, when a truck hit their bike. Kumar said while he fell on the roadside, Chand was crushed under the truck’s tyre.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The unidentified truck driver fled the spot, police said.

Dera Bassi police booked the accused driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday.