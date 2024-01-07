close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck leaves biker dead in Dera Bassi

Truck leaves biker dead in Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 07, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Complainant Santosh Kumar of Panchkula told police that he, along with Chand, was going to Panchkula on Thursday evening, when a truck hit their bike

A rashly driven truck claimed the life of a biker in Dera Bassi, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Gyan Chand of Sector 20, Panchkula. (iStock)
The victim was identified as Gyan Chand of Sector 20, Panchkula. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Gyan Chand of Sector 20, Panchkula.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Complainant Santosh Kumar of Panchkula told police that he, along with Chand, was going to Panchkula on Thursday evening, when a truck hit their bike. Kumar said while he fell on the roadside, Chand was crushed under the truck’s tyre.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The unidentified truck driver fled the spot, police said.

Dera Bassi police booked the accused driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out