 Truck mows down 12-year-old schoolgirl in Zirakpur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Truck mows down 12-year-old schoolgirl in Zirakpur

ByRobert Abraham, Mohali
May 08, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The victim Ananya was headed to school around 8.30 pm, riding pillion on her mother’s Honda Activa, when the truck rammed into them near the bustling Singpura Chowk intersection in Zirakpur; her mother, Pushpa Pathak, also suffered minor injuries

A rashly driven truck crushed a 12-year-old schoolgirl to death near Singpura Chowk on Ambala-Chandigarh road on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Ananya, was a native of Bihar and currently residing in Preet Colony, Zirakpur. (iStock)
The victim, Ananya, was a native of Bihar and currently residing in Preet Colony, Zirakpur. (iStock)

The victim, Ananya, was a native of Bihar and currently residing in Preet Colony, Zirakpur. She was a Class 7 student at Manav Mangal Smart World School, Zirakpur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She was headed to school around 8.30 pm, riding pillion on her mother’s Honda Activa, when the truck rammed into them near the bustling Singpura Chowk intersection. Her mother, Pushpa Pathak, also suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver, Kali Bhushan, 23, a resident of Jammu, who was heading towards Ambala with a load of iron bars, was arrested from the spot.

“The child died on the spot. She was riding a scooter with her mother, when they were hit by a truck from behind. The collision caused the girl to fall on the road, when the truck’s rear tyre ran over her head, killing her on the spot,” said inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, station house officer, Zirakpur.

Passers-by gathered and called an ambulance. Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) also reached the spot and shifted the injured and deceased to the Dera Bassi civil hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to her kin after postmortem, said police.

Pathak, who sustained injuries, was in a state of profound shock and trauma. She received initial medical treatment and was subsequently discharged.

The SHO said the truck driver was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Truck mows down 12-year-old schoolgirl in Zirakpur

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On