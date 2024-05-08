Truck mows down 12-year-old schoolgirl in Zirakpur

A rashly driven truck crushed a 12-year-old schoolgirl to death near Singpura Chowk on Ambala-Chandigarh road on Tuesday morning. The victim, Ananya, was a native of Bihar and currently residing in Preet Colony, Zirakpur. (iStock)

The victim, Ananya, was a native of Bihar and currently residing in Preet Colony, Zirakpur. She was a Class 7 student at Manav Mangal Smart World School, Zirakpur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She was headed to school around 8.30 pm, riding pillion on her mother’s Honda Activa, when the truck rammed into them near the bustling Singpura Chowk intersection. Her mother, Pushpa Pathak, also suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver, Kali Bhushan, 23, a resident of Jammu, who was heading towards Ambala with a load of iron bars, was arrested from the spot.

“The child died on the spot. She was riding a scooter with her mother, when they were hit by a truck from behind. The collision caused the girl to fall on the road, when the truck’s rear tyre ran over her head, killing her on the spot,” said inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, station house officer, Zirakpur.

Passers-by gathered and called an ambulance. Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) also reached the spot and shifted the injured and deceased to the Dera Bassi civil hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to her kin after postmortem, said police.

Pathak, who sustained injuries, was in a state of profound shock and trauma. She received initial medical treatment and was subsequently discharged.

The SHO said the truck driver was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.