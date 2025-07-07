Truck union president killed over land dispute in Mukerian

Amid a dispute over ownership of Mukerian truck union land, its president was killed in Mukerian on Sunday, police said. Amid a dispute over ownership of Mukerian truck union land, its president was killed in Mukerian on Sunday, police said. (Representational image)

A person, named Sunny, who also stakes claim on a portion of the land, had erected a boundary wall about two weeks ago. When the union members gathered to demolish the wall, Sunny also arrived at the spot and in a fit of anger hurled a stone at truck union president Harbhajan Singh which hit the latter in his chest and he fell on the ground. He was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Angry union members ran after the accused who climbed atop a shop and jumped on another building. In the process he got himself injured and was overpowered by the chasing men. The police arrived at the scene and rescued him. A murder case has been registered against him. Mukerian deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh Virk revealed that the land in question belonged to Waqf Board which had been leased out to the two factions, a majority share to the truck union. The dispute arose as demarcation had not been done, he added.