Trying to flee, 3 imposters hit car into ASI’s vehicle, woman

In a bid to escape, three men, posing as cops, hit the car of an assistant sub-inspector and a passerby woman with their vehicle in LIG flats at Chandigarh Road on Sunday, police said. Police removing damaged car of ASI Kuldeep Singh from the spot after the imposters hit the vehicle in a bid to escape. (HT PHOTO)

The accused had come to the place to extort money from a shopkeeper after threatening him. The police have arrested two of the accused, while one of their aides managed to escape.

The woman, Poonam, who resides there, suffered pelvic fracture and her condition is stated to be serious.

Gurpreet Singh Guggi, a shopkeeper, said that a month ago, his mobile phone was stolen from the shop. On the next day, two men came to his shop with another mobile phone. The men told him that one of their relatives, who is a drug addict, had stolen his mobile phone, which he had sold. They requested him to keep their phone as compensation.

Guggi said that after two days, three men, posing as police personnel and claimed to be deputed at CIA staff, alleged that he was using a mobile phone which was stolen. The imposters threatened him to implicate him in a case. The accused also demanded ₹15,000 from him for not taking action. After he gave the money to them, the accused left.

The shopkeeper said a few days ago, the imposters called him and demanded ₹15,000 more. He said that he contacted Division number 7 police and narrated the whole incident. The police laid a trap and when the imposters came there on Sunday to collect money, ASI Kuldeep Singh intercepted their way by parking his private car.

In a bid to escape, the accused hit his car and ran over the woman.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police are questioning the accused. A process to lodge an FIR against the accused is on.