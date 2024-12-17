Menu Explore
Two acquitted of armed robbery, kidnapping in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2024 09:34 AM IST

A local court acquitted two persons in a six-year-old case of kidnapping at gunpoint and robbery, after the complainant turned hostile.

Court acquitted Jodha Singh and Amrik Singh after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

The case was registered on February 27, 2018, when Surinder Singh, while returning home on his motorcycle, was waylaid and robbed of 10,700 at gunpoint by two car-borne miscreants on the road separating Sectors 5 and 8 in Chandigarh.

Surinder, a resident of Nayagaon, worked as a manager in Garam Dharam restaurant, Sector-26. He was returning home on his motorcycle when the miscreants stopped him at around 12.40 am. He was stabbed in both his legs and then subsequently dropped along a roadside near Kharar an hour later.

The accused had taken his mobile phone and a wallet, containing the money and an ATM card. They had also asked him the pin to his ATM card. Surinder, however, managed to take his mobile phone back and called the police after he was dumped.

During court proceedings, the complainant failed to identify the accused in the court, resulting in the acquittal.

