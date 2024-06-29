Two Ambala MC officials suspended for misconduct

Minister of state for urban local bodies (independent charge) Subhash Sudha on Friday ordered the suspension of an executive engineer (XEN) and a junior engineer (JE) of Ambala municipal corporation (MC) on a charge of “misconduct on duty”. XEN Mahender Kumar and JE Sanjeev Dalal were suspended during a meeting of district public relations and grievance redressal committee at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala city on Friday. (HT Photo)

XEN Mahender Kumar and JE Sanjeev Dalal were suspended during the minister’s first meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala city.

Officials said the minister, an MLA from Thanesar, was hearing several complaints against the MC and members of the House also alleged misbehaviour on the part of the officials.

In another case, Sudha ordered registration of an FIR against a former sarpanch of Talheri Rangran village for alleged graft.

In total, the minister heard 15 complaints and redressed almost all of them, with a couple of them kept pending for the next meeting.