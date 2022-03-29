Two arms smugglers arrested in Patiala; 10 illicit weapons recovered

Police here on Tuesday arrested two persons accused of smuggling arms and recovered 10 illicit weapons from their possession.

The duo has been identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Sonu of Sangrur and Talwinder Singh of Daad village in Ludhiana district.

Patiala’s CIA in-charge Shaminder singh said names of both the accused were revealed during investigation of a case related to car jacking on Patiala-Rajpura highway in which five people were arrested last week.

“During investigation, it was found that both the arrested accused used to smuggle illicit weapons and provide the same to notorious elements. Of the 10 weapons, four .32 pistols were recovered from Talwinder and six pistols were confiscated from Kulwinder’s possession,” he said.

Shaminder said that both of them were history sheeters as 11 criminal cases were registered against Kulwinder in Sangrur, Barnala and Gurdaspur districts, while 8 cases were registered against Talwinder in Ludhiana and Moga districts.

“The accused confessed that they have smuggled these weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were to hand over them to gangsters, who were hatching a conspiracy to carry criminal activities in Jagraon area of Ludhiana district,” he said.