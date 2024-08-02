Two arrested for ‘raping, killing’ woman

The Bhiwani police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly raping and killing a woman on July 17 and later throwing her body into a canal. Tosham deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalip Singh said the woman, in her early 20s, went missing on July 16 and her body was recovered from a canal near Siwani Khera of Hisar district on July 18. The killers are said to be from the victim’s village.

“The woman’s family lodged a missing complaint with the Bawani Khera police in Bhiwani on July 17. The Hisar police had kept the body for identification in the civil hospital’s mortuary for 72 hours before its cremation. It was on July 27 the Bawani Khera police received information from the Hisar police that a body was found from a canal on July 18. The Bawani Khera police took the woman’s parents to the police station concerned in Hisar where they identified her clothes and picture,” the DSP said.

The DSP further stated that the police checked the woman’s phone call details and found two suspects of the same village. “Two accused — Ravinder and Natwar — were arrested and they confessed that they had raped and killed the woman. They threw her body into a canal to erase the evidence. Both have been booked on rape and murder charges,” the DSP added.