Two arrested for smuggling drugs from J&K into Punjab

Police recovered a quintal of poppy husk and 600g of heroin from two residents of Jalandhar who were smuggling the drugs from Jammu and Kashmir into Punjab. Police with the contraband recovered from the two smugglers at Sujanpur checkpoint in Pathankot district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sujanpur station house officer Anil Pawar and his team intercepted two vehicles, suspected of carrying the contraband.

The smugglers, Taranjit Singh and Kishan Lal, tried to flee after abandoning their vehicles and injured the SHO in the process, but were eventually caught.

Pathankot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that the SHO acted on a tip-off of narcotics being smuggled and a naka (checkpoint) was put up near Sujanpur.

Taranjit and Kishan Lal were driving a white Innova (PB 08 EP 4995) and a grey Toyota Corolla (PB 08 AK 6517), respectively. They were carrying the drugs from Jammu when they were intercepted at bridge number five, where the barricade to check vehicles coming from Jammu and Kashmir was put up. When the SHO signalled the vehicles to stop, Taranjit pushed him aside and hit the government vehicle parked along the road.

The SHO along with the police team chased the smugglers for 2km and caught them in a field. A search of their vehicles revealed a consignment of 300g of heroin and 50kg of poppy husk in each vehicle.

A case was registered und the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act besides the Indian Penal Code at Sujanpur.

Police are investigating the links of the smuggling network.