Two arrested for stalking women in Zirakpur

Two men were arrested for stalking and sexually harassing women in separate cases, Zirakpur police said on Monday.

In the first case, investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said a resident of VIP Road, whose husband died in March this year, complained that Mohammad Kaleem of Chandigarh’s Sector 45 had been stalking her. She alleged that the accused, who knew her husband, also threatened her, barged into her house, roughed her up and made vulgar gestures.

The FIR against Kaleem has been registered under sections 323, 452, 354A and 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the second incident, investigating officer Kamal Taneja said a 24-year-old woman from Lohgarh, who is pursuing her postgraduation and teaching at a coaching centre, has accused one Rahul Yadav from Uttar Pradesh of stalking her for the past three months and mounting pressure on her to marry him.

She alleged that the accused often followed and harassed her by making objectionable gestures.

Yadav has been booked under sections 354A and 354D of the IPC, the investigating officer added.