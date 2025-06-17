Two arrested in cheating racket during Himachal Police constable recruitment exam

Kangra police have arrested two individuals for allegedly attempting to cheat the aspirants of recently held Himachal Pradesh Police Constable recruitment examination by promising to help them pass the examination in exchange for money. Police also questioned some candidates present at the exam centre. (iStock)

The exam, conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, was held across the state on June 15.

Police officials said that during the examination, Kangra police received a tip-off that certain individuals were attempting to cheat aspirants by promising to help them pass the exam in exchange for money. “Acting swiftly on this confidential information, a joint team from the security branch and Palampur Police detained a few suspicious persons outside an examination centre in Palampur. Preliminary interrogation revealed that two individuals from the Jawali area had planned to extort money from candidates by falsely promising them success in the exam. The accused used other youths as intermediaries to mislead and manipulate the aspirants,” Kangra police said in a statement.

Police also questioned some candidates present at the exam centre. Based on the evidence gathered, a case has been registered at Palampur police station under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Vikram and Balvinder, alias Sonu Jaryal, both residents of Kangra’s Jawali. “Both have been arrested, and interrogation is ongoing. So far, seven individuals have been questioned in connection with the case. Notably, both accused were previously found involved in suspicious activities. Their names had surfaced in the 2022 police recruitment paper leak case and in the 2019 illegal bluetooth device usage incident,” police said.

“The Himachal Pradesh Police remains fully vigilant to uphold the fairness and transparency of the recruitment process. Strictest legal action is being taken against anyone found involved in such fraudulent activities. The investigation is being carried out with the highest standards of quality and impartial,” said Kangra senior superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri.