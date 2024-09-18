Two arrested with 1 kg heroin

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), arrested two “peddlers” and seized 1-kg heroin from their possession on Tuesday. Investigations are underway to trace the network’s forward and backward links, say police. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general (AIG) of the SSOC’s Fazilka unit said personnel of the SSOC and the BSF launched a covert operation in Mumbe Ke village of the district after getting a tip-off.

Two “smugglers” were apprehended and 1-kg heroin was seized. The arrested individuals have been identified as Pooran Singh, a resident of Muhammad Peeran village in Fazilka and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Mumbe Ke of the district.

A case has been registered under Sections 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act at the SSOC police station, Fazilka. Further investigations are underway to trace the network’s forward and backward links.