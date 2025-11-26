Two arrested with 2 hand grenades, pistol in Punjab’s Fazilka

The state special operations cell (SSOC), Fazilka, has busted a cross-border weapon-smuggling module operating along the India-Pakistan border with the arrest of two persons and recovering two hand grenades, a 9mm Glock pistol and live cartridges from their possession, officials said on Tuesday. The state special operations cell (SSOC), Fazilka, has busted a cross-border weapon-smuggling module operating along the India-Pakistan border with the arrest of two persons and recovering two hand grenades, a 9mm Glock pistol and live cartridges from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the intelligence-led operation was part of the state’s efforts to strengthen internal security.

The arrested men have been identified as Vikram Singh of Chak Balochan Wala and Prabhjot Singh, alias Prabh, of Chak Bazida, both in Fazilka district. Police also seized their unregistered Hero Deluxe motorcycle.

Preliminary probe suggests the weapons were sourced from Pakistan and air-dropped via drone for planned criminal activities in Punjab.

AIG, SSOC, Fazilka, Gursewak Singh Brar said the arrests followed a specific intelligence input. The suspects were intercepted near Chak Maujdin Wala village during a covert operation as they were allegedly heading to deliver the consignment.

Police are working to identify the intended recipients of the weapons, and more arrests are likely, officials said.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at SSOC police station in Fazilka.