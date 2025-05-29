Two bike-born miscreants carry out 3 shootings in Jind

Three incidents of firing have been reported in Jind on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. Uchana police-check post in-charge Rajbir Singh said that they have checked CCTV footage and found that two masked men were behind all three firing incidents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first incident, two bike-borne masked assailants fired shots outside a sugar mill in Jind and then they fired shots at Khatkar toll-plaza. The toll employees said that the masked men asked about the manager and then they fled from the spot after firing two shots in the air.

According to police, the assailants then fired shots outside a pesticide shop in Uchana and demanded money from the shop owner Surender Garg.

Garg said that he has no enmity with anyone and he was sitting in the shop around 8.32 pm on Tuesday when two masked men fired shots outside the shop and the bullets had damaged the windows of the shop.

“Then, they entered the shop and tried to extort money. Then, they fled the spot,” he added.

“We have started an investigation into the matter, and they are making efforts to identify the assailants. They used a bike without a registration number,” he added.