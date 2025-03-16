Two bodies fished out after car falls into canal

A day after a car fell into Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) near Dhanoura Jagir village of Karnal, the divers and police, on Saturday, recovered bodies of two men from the canal. The deceased were identified as Sandeep Diwan alias Kala and Dalbir Kumar, both natives of Yamunanagar district. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Diwan alias Kala and Dalbir Kumar, both natives of Yamunanagar district.

Police said that the incident happened under jurisdiction of Indri sub-division on the Karnal-Yamunanagar border on Friday night.

Jagir Singh, sarpanch of Dhanoura Jagir village said that according to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 9.30pm, when the men were travelling back to their home in an Innova after celebrating Holi and it fell into the canal.

He said that after he received information of the incident, police and divers were called at the spot and operations were halted around 2 am due to high flow of water.

On Saturday morning, the rescue operation resumed with the help of more equipment and soon after, Sandeep’s body was found.

Later after nearly six hours, with the help of atleast five professional divers and a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the car was found with Dalbir’s body and pulled out of the canal.

Locals said that the site of the mishap is where roads are going towards Indri of Karnal, Radaur of Yamunanagar and Ladwa of Kurukshetra and is often used by villagers.

Samay Singh, a native of Khurdban village of Radaur said that several complaints have been raised before the irrigation department and the administration to install railings along the small canal overbridge and improve its deteriorated condition, but not to avail.

Inspector Vipin Kumar, SHO, Indri police station said that the first body was found several metres ahead of the spot and divers found the second one inside the car.

Diver Pargat Singh said that as the canal is 40-45 feet deep, they took help of boats and other equipment for the search operation.