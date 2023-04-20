Ludhiana: Two booked for illegal mining

The police booked two persons on the charges of illegal sand mining at Khasi Kalan village after raids by the mining department on Tuesday. A case under Section 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act has been registered against the accused at the Meharban Police Station. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Paviter Singh of Bhukhdi Kalan village and Gurdeep Singh of Khasi Kalan village.

The case has been registered on a complaint lodged by mining inspector Ankit Kumar. He stated that he along with police teams had conducted a raid in the village and found that the accused had mined sand from the fields and dumped it near a dairy farm.

Sub-inspector Husan Lal said that a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and 21 of the Mining Act has been registered against the accused at the Meharban Police Station.