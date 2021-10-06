Two cases of house theft in Mauli Jagran

Thieves decamped with cash and valuables from two houses in Mauli Jagran while the families were asleep, the police said on Tuesday.

Mohd Nadeem, 25, of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, reported thefts of ₹50,000 cash and gold jewellery. He said that his father was sleeping on the ground floor with the door open. When he woke up in the morning, he found ₹50,000 cash, gold chain, gold necklace, six pairs of gold tops and one mobile phone stolen from the almirah of his house on October 4. A case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

In another case, 21-year-old Sahubham was arrested on the complaint of one Kasim Ahmed, 31, of Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran. Ahmed said that he has a job in Delhi and had returned home on October 3. He said that his daughter woke him up at about 3.30am saying that the almirah had been ransacked. On checking, it was found that jewellery including two pairs of gold studs, one maang tikka, gold gents ring, two silver rings, gold set, three nose pins, two pair silver anklets and one mobile phone were stolen.

A case under Sections 380, 457 of the IPC was registered. Sahubham was earlier arrested in two separate cases of thefts registered in Mauli Jagran. He was presently out on bail and is habitual of consuming alcohol and drugs, the police said.