Two cashiers stage fake robbery at office, arrested

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said cashiers Surjit Singh and Sam first stole ₹2 lakh from the office and then made a distress call to police reporting a robbery around 10pm.

“Our Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team reached the spot on Nakodar-Malsian road immediately after receiving the call. The police suspected the crime to be a staged act apparently orchestrated by Surjit and Sam,” khakh said.

The SSP informed that a team including SHO Shahkot, SHO Nakodar, and a CIA team initiated a probe under the supervision of DSP Nakodar.

“During the investigation, a CCTV footage revealed that no such robbery had occurred. The police then examined the two cashiers who confessed to fabricating the robbery and had planned to split the stolen amount equally. They also intentionally tore their clothes to mimic a robbery,” the SSP added.

Cases under sections of 307 (theft), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been registered against Surjit and Sam. Both the accused are residents of Jalandhar.