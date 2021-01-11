Two caught cheating at ITBP recruitment test, arrested

Two candidates taking a written test for recruitment as tradesmen in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were caught cheating at different examination centres on Sunday.

The accused, Sandeep, hails from Hisar’s Dhani Jatan village in Haryana, while Pardeep Sharma is from Khatod in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district.

Sandeep was arrested on the complaint of Gagan Sharma, representative for offline test at Alaska Online Testing Centre, Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh. He was caught cheating with the help of a mobile phone and Bluetooth device. These were recovered by the police, who are trying to trace the persons helping him.

Pradeep was caught with eight paper chits during inspection before the test. He was arrested on the complaint of Ravi, invigilator at examination centre, MS Technology, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

Sandeep was booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station, while Pradeep is facing a case under Sections 420 and 511 (attempt to commit crime) of the IPC, registered at the Sector-31 police station.