News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Central University of Punjab students killed in bike crash

Two Central University of Punjab students killed in bike crash

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Nov 23, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Officials at Nandgarh police station said preliminary probe suggested that the bike was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control at a speed breaker, hitting a pole

Two students of Central University of Punjab in Bathinda’s Ghudda village died after their motorcycle hit a pole on the campus on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Ashwin, 22, and Amit Kurean, 23, both natives of Kerala and second-year post-graduate students.

The deceased were identified as Ashwin, 22, and Amit Kurean, 23, both natives of Kerala and second-year post-graduate students at Central University of Punjab. (iStock)

Officials at Nandgarh police station said preliminary probe suggested that the bike was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control at a speed breaker, hitting a pole. “They were taken to AIIMS in a critical condition and succumbed on Wednesday,” said an official.

University’s dean of students’ welfare (DSW) Sanjeev K Thakur said Ashwin was studying in the English department whereas Amit was a student of economics. “Ashwin was a hosteller while Amit was living in a rented accommodation in Ghudda village. Their families have been informed about the fatal accident,” said Thakur.

