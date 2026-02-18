Two Chandigarh cops suspended amid suspicion of ‘brokering extortions’

The Chandigarh police department suspended two cops for their alleged links to criminals behind the Sector 32 pharmacy firing case and a suspected extortion racket. A senior police officer said the suspended personnel were acquainted with criminals and their possible role in the extortion network is being probed. Police officials added that the departmental inquiry is underway and further action will be taken based on its findings. (HT File)

The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajaypal and constable Avinash. The action came after their names surfaced during a departmental inquiry.

Pertinently, constable Avinash had been placed on line duty a few days ago.

The firing had occurred at Sewak Pharmacy on the night of January 15. Two unidentified masked assailants had arrived on a scooter and fired two shots, narrowly missing the shop owner’s son who was present at the counter. No injuries were reported. One bullet shattered the glass counter, while the other struck the lower portion of the counter before the assailants fled.

The crime branch later arrested Rahul Bisht, a resident of Sector 46, who used to run a laboratory in Sector 31 and later shifted to Sector 32. According to sources, Bisht allegedly conducted reconnaissance of financially well-off individuals in the area and passed their mobile numbers to gangsters for extortion. During the probe, it emerged that the suspended policemen were in touch with Bisht, who was close to Saba Gobindgarh, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

It is further alleged that when victims approached police stations with complaints, instead of action being taken, they were intimidated. The extortion amounts were then allegedly negotiated through certain policemen. Those who refused to pay were reportedly attacked. The firing at Sewak Pharmacy in Sector 32 is also being linked to this extortion racket.

