Two constables deputed at Ludhiana Circuit House, aides booked for robbing commuters
Two police constables deputed at the Circuit House for the security of the very very important persons (VVIP) were booked — and one of them arrested — for their alleged involvement in snatching and robbery cases.
The accused, along with their aides, would allegedly set up fake check-posts at different locations across the city and rob people after stopping them for regular checks. While Moti Nagar police arrested one of the constables, along with his three aides late on Thursday night, the second accused and three others are still on the run.
The arrested accused has been identified as constable Inderjit Singh, while his aides are Karan and Prince. Constable Manjit Singh and three other accused, who are yet to be identified, are on the run. Police produced the arrested accused before the court on Friday and they were remanded to one-day police custody for further questioning.
Both constables were deputed for security of the Circuit house, but were absent from the duty without any information. The department has initiated a procedure to suspend the duo.
Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, station head officer at Moti Nagar police station, said they received information that the accused had put up a false police check post and robbed three commuters of their mobile phones and ₹2,000.
Swinging into action, police conducted a raid and arrested four of the accused. The inspector said constable Inderjit was suspected to be a drug addict, adding that he indulged in snatching and petty theft to make quick money and buy drugs.
A case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. Police are questioning the accused for more information on their past criminal record.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
