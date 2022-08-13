Two constables deputed at Ludhiana Circuit House, aides booked for robbing commuters

Two police constables deputed at the Circuit House for the security of the very very important persons (VVIP) were booked — and one of them arrested — for their alleged involvement in snatching and robbery cases.

The accused, along with their aides, would allegedly set up fake check-posts at different locations across the city and rob people after stopping them for regular checks. While Moti Nagar police arrested one of the constables, along with his three aides late on Thursday night, the second accused and three others are still on the run.

The arrested accused has been identified as constable Inderjit Singh, while his aides are Karan and Prince. Constable Manjit Singh and three other accused, who are yet to be identified, are on the run. Police produced the arrested accused before the court on Friday and they were remanded to one-day police custody for further questioning.

Both constables were deputed for security of the Circuit house, but were absent from the duty without any information. The department has initiated a procedure to suspend the duo.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, station head officer at Moti Nagar police station, said they received information that the accused had put up a false police check post and robbed three commuters of their mobile phones and ₹2,000.

Swinging into action, police conducted a raid and arrested four of the accused. The inspector said constable Inderjit was suspected to be a drug addict, adding that he indulged in snatching and petty theft to make quick money and buy drugs.

A case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. Police are questioning the accused for more information on their past criminal record.