Two convicts injured during clash in Ferozepur central jail

Two convicts were injured during a clash in the central jail here on Saturday night. The police have filed a case.

The injured convicts have been identified as Harpreet and Amit of Amritsar who were sentenced to jail term under a murder case.

The exact reason behind the scuffle is not known yet but according to the preliminary report, SHO, Ferozepur, Mohit Dhawan said that the clash between two groups inside the prison was because of personal enmity. He also said that both of the injured inmates were taken to the hospital while further investigation is going on.