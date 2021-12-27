Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two cops injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama
Two cops were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday afternoon
Published on Dec 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two police personnel were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed at Pulwama on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

The police said they received information about a terror crime incident near the Post Office area of Washbug, Pulwama, following which senior police officers reached the spot.

A police spokesperson said militants had hurled a grenade upon joint deployment of the police and the CRPF near the Post Office area of Washbug, Pulwama, in which two police personnel got splinter injuries.

“They were shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries, “ the spokesman said.

The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant Sections of law.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, “ the spokesperson said.

