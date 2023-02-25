Two cops suspended in Kaithal for dereliction of duty

Taking a serious note of dereliction of duty, Kaithal superintendent of police has ordered the suspension of two police officials, including an additional station house officer and an investigating officer, for allegedly releasing two accused arrested under the Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PCPNDT) Act on police bail. The Kaithal superintendent of police has also ordered a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them.

The suspended police officials have been identified as Raj Kumar, additional SHO and sub-inspector Satyawan, who was the investigation officer in the case, registered at the Civil Lines Police station.

The SP has also ordered a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them. As per the SP, there were strict instructions to all the police stations not to release the accused of such cases on police bail, but the concerned additional SHO and the IO disobeyed the orders.

He said that the action was taken soon after the matter was brought to his knowledge and an enquiry was conducted by a DSP. Based on the findings the orders of suspension and a departmental inquiry was ordered. On February 17, in a joint operation, Kaithal and Gurugram police busted a racket involved in the sex-determination test and arrested two people while four others were still absconding. But the cops had released the arrested accused on police bail.