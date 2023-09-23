Two Delhi smugglers arrested , 513gm ice drug recovered: Cops

A team of special task force arrested two suspected drug peddlers and recovered 513 gm ice drug from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Arora alias Kaka, 37, of Manjit Nagar at Tibba Road, who is presently residing in South Delhi, and Rohit Yadav, 30, of Rani Bagh of North Delhi. (Getty Images)

The STF also seized a Honda City car in which the accused were transporting the drugs.

According to STF officials, the accused Rakesh is already facing at least 30 cases, including of murder, snatchings, assault and drug peddling.

Davinder Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), STF, Ludhiana Range, said that the team of inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF Ludhiana Range made the arrests on a tip-off that the accused were heading towards Lohara village in the car to supply ice drug among their customers. The team put up a checkpoint near Lohara village and stopped the car for checking. When frisked, the team recovered 513 gm ice drug from the car.

A case under section 21, 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali.

Police said that during questioning, it was revealed that Rakesh along with his friend Rohit has been smuggling heroin and ice drugs from Delhi to different districts, including Ludhiana, for a long time. Arora has confessed to procuring the seized contraband from a Nigerian in Delhi.

Inspector Harbans said that the accused are being questioned. The STF will trace all the accused involved in the drug supply chain.