 Two die on unknown causes at dera camp in Una - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Two die on unknown causes at dera camp in Una

ByPress Trust of India, Una
Mar 25, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Located around 40 km from Una, the fair is visited by a large number of people for the powers of the ‘dera’ (shrine) to cure people possessed by the “evil spirits”

Two men who had come to Mairi village of Una to take part in the Baba Vadbhag Singh fair died of unknown causes in the fair complex, police said on Sunday.

Police are investigating the cause of both deaths and are waiting for post mortem reports. (iStock)
Police are investigating the cause of both deaths and are waiting for post mortem reports. (iStock)

Located around 40 km from Una, the fair is visited by a large number of people for the powers of the ‘dera’ (shrine) to cure people possessed by the “evil spirits”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pradeep Kumar, 50, of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, was reported sick from Sector-3 of the fairground. He was rushed to Amb Civil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Sajan, 25, from Mukerian, Punjab was found in an unconscious state from the same area. He too was declared dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of both deaths and are waiting for post mortem reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two die on unknown causes at dera camp in Una
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On