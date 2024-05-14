 Two drones, heroin seized in Amritsar, Tarn Taran - Hindustan Times
Two drones, heroin seized in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 14, 2024 07:14 AM IST

A drone and a packet of heroin were found near Attari while another drone was seized from a well in Dhanoe Khurd village of Attari.

Two drones and two heroin packets, which were sent reportedly from across the Pakistan border, were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Monday.

A drone seized in Amritsar.
A drone seized in Amritsar.

At around 3.40 am, personnel of the BSF’s 144th battalion heard the humming sound of some flying object coming from Pakistan’s side. They also heard the sound of something falling in an agricultural field behind the border fence near Attari, people familiar with the development said.

Thereafter security personnel cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation during which they seized a small quadcopter along with a packet of heroin, barely 50 metres from the border fence.

In Tarn Taran, troops of the BSF’s 103rd battalion, in coordination with Punjab Police, seized a packet of heroin in the fields of one Bhala Singh of Kalia village near the Noorwala border outpost.

Another drone was seized from Dhanoe Khurd village near Attari in Amritsar district. Acting on an input regarding the presence of the drone in the area, BSF men carried out a search operation and seized the quadcopter with a broken wing from a dry well.

Two drones, heroin seized in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

