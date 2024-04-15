Two drug suppliers held with 30 kg cannabis in Chandigarh

As part of their crackdown against drugs, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested two suppliers after recovering 29.8 kg cannabis (ganja) from them on Saturday, officials said. A police party near the cremation ground in Chandigarh’s Daria village, apprehended Swain on suspicion and recovered a commercial quantity of 20.3 kg cannabis from his possession. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as 26-year-old Anil Swain, alias Chandan, a resident of Odisha, and 28-year-old Rahul, a resident of Panipat, Haryana.

A police party near the cremation ground, Daria village, apprehended Swain on suspicion and recovered a commercial quantity of 20.3 kg cannabis from his possession. Acting upon his disclosure, Rahul was apprehended with 9.5 kg of the drug from Swaraj Enclave, Kharar.

According to police, Swain used to source the drug at cheap prices from interior and some Naxalite areas of Odisha. He would then sell them at higher prices in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. He used to travel by train and disclosed that there were more young girls and boys who frequently smuggle the substance in trolley bag. Anil had supplied the drug to Rahul and he further sold it in the tricity.

Both accused are in police custody as an investigation is underway. Officials hope to nab more members of the drug syndicates.

A case under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police station.

Two UP natives held with 2 kg opium

Mohali A CIA team nabbed two Uttar Pradesh (UP) natives with 2 kg opium near Verka Chowk, Phase 1, on Saturday.

The accused, both married, were identified as Islam Ali, 25, a BSc graduate and Rajiv, 36, who has completed his primary education, said police.

Both were in a Maruti Suzuki Alto car (DL-09-CS-9603) when they were arrested at a check post, laid in view of the Lok Sabha elections, by a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimrat Singh Chhetra and CIA in-charge Harminder Singh.

According to officials, the accused were coming from Phase 6 side. “After checking, we recovered 2 kg opium from the dashboard of the vehicle, following which they were arrested and their car was taken into custody,” Singh said. Both the accused were booked under the NDPS Act at the Phase-1 police station. Police have yet to ascertain the origin and the destination of seized opium.