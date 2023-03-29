Two engineering students from NIT Kurukshetra drown in canal: Police

In a tragic incident, two engineering students of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra drowned in a canal crossing on the outskirts of the city, police said. The students were identified with one hailing from Rajasthan and the other from Uttar Pradesh. (Representative file image)

They were pursuing B Tech (Civil Engineering) final year.

Kurukshetra University police station incharge Mange Ram said the incident took place on Tuesday evening when six students had reportedly come out from the hostel of the institute and went to the nearby canal.

The police said that the first student slipped into water and another drowned when he was trying to help the other student.

Officials from the institute and police team rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information about the incident.

The police had called the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams which led the search operation for several hours after which the bodies were fished out.

The bodies have been sent to civil hospital for post-mortem.

Vikash Mittal, public relations officer (PRO) of the NIT Kurukshetra said the families of the students have been informed.