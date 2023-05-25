Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 2 EPFO enforcement officers held guilty in 2-lakh bribe case

Chandigarh: 2 EPFO enforcement officers held guilty in 2-lakh bribe case

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
May 25, 2023 01:36 AM IST

The officers, Vijay Rawat and Bachittar Singh, posted as enforcement officers at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office, Sector 17, Chandigarh, were arrested in November 2015 following a complaint

A special CBI court on Wednesday convicted two enforcement officers at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office, Sector 17, for taking a 2 lakh bribe in 2015.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The officers, Vijay Rawat and Bachittar Singh, were arrested in November 2015 following a complaint.

The complainant had submitted that he had a contract of advising various private firms, including a Mohali-based firm, on labour matters. The two officers visited the Mohali-based firm and served a notice, directing it to submit certain records for verification.

Later, the officials called the complainant, who was authorised by the firm, and demanded 4 lakh in lieu of checking the records of the firm. Following negotiations, the accused agreed to take 2 lakh as first instalment.

The complainant approached the CBI that laid a trap and caught the two officers red-handed while accepting the money. They were subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bribe prevention of corruption act epfo + 1 more
bribe prevention of corruption act epfo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out