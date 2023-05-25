Chandigarh: 2 EPFO enforcement officers held guilty in 2-lakh bribe case

A special CBI court on Wednesday convicted two enforcement officers at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office, Sector 17, for taking a ₹2 lakh bribe in 2015. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The officers, Vijay Rawat and Bachittar Singh, were arrested in November 2015 following a complaint.

The complainant had submitted that he had a contract of advising various private firms, including a Mohali-based firm, on labour matters. The two officers visited the Mohali-based firm and served a notice, directing it to submit certain records for verification.

Later, the officials called the complainant, who was authorised by the firm, and demanded ₹4 lakh in lieu of checking the records of the firm. Following negotiations, the accused agreed to take ₹2 lakh as first instalment.

The complainant approached the CBI that laid a trap and caught the two officers red-handed while accepting the money. They were subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON