Two ex-employees steal company’s information, booked

Two former employees of a private firm have been booked for stealing information and other data causing financial loss. After investigating the matter for three months, Division number 5 police lodged an FIR against the accused. (Representational image)

They have been identified as Kunal Kamra of Dugri and Sanjay Kumar Sahu of Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sandeep Kumar Verma, legal adviser of International Marketing Corporation, Guru Nanak Bhawan near Bharat Nagar Chowk. Verma stated that Kamra had joined the company on December 6, 2012, while Sahu had joined December 22, 2014. The company had provided training to them. After the accused had won the confidence of the directors, they were given training in procuring raw material, production, supply chain and customers.

The complainant added that the accused had bought shares of a competitor company and became partners of it. The accused had disclosed secret information about the company to their partners and caused huge financial loss to the firm.

The accused had left the company on September 7, 2023, and stole the secret information of the company.

The commissioner of police had marked an inquiry to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial area B). Inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO at Division number 5 police station, stated that a case under sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and section 66 D of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.