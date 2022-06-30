Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole

Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night.

The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers’ field stopped.

A police spokesperson said, “The villagers were able to pull out four farmers from the manhole on Tuesday night. Satpal was found dead and the three other farmers accompanying him were taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, Madan remained missing. His body was found at some distance from the manhole on Wednesday morning.”

Earlier in April, four persons had died after inhaling a poisonous gas while checking the motor installed in a sewage treatment plant (STP) tank in Budha Khera village of Hisar’s Uklana.