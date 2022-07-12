Two foreign made pistols recovered from Kahlon’s residence
Two days after the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Sona, nephew of former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, the Ludhiana police on Monday recovered two foreign made pistols and bullets from his residence in Dadujoth village of Gurdaspur district.
According to Sona, Ranjit Singh, one of the accomplices of gangster Jagjit Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had handed over two weapons – including a .45 bore US-made pistol and 9 mm Ruger German-made pistol, to him on the behest of the gangster.
He also added that Bhagwanpuria used to take weapons from time to time and return after using the same in the crime. The police have recovered 28 bullets of .45 bore also from his residence.
Sona also said that Ranjit had lived with them since he was 5 years old. Later, he joined Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Investigation) Gurpreet Singh stated that Sona had given a .315 bore pistol, 2 bullets to Satbir Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala in Amritsar.
Satbir was arrested on June 30, while his three aides, including Mandeep Singh of Batala and Manpreet Singh of Amritsar, managed to escape. A case of possessing illegal weapons was lodged against him in Ludhiana. Satbir Singh is in judicial custody.
During the investigation, the police had recovered a Toyota Fortuner SUV which he had used in supplying weapons to shooters involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.
Following the information provided by Satbir, the police had booked Sona in the case and arrested him on July 9. The accused is in police custody for questioning.
According to the ACP, Satbir Singh had confessed that after Moose Wala’s murder, Sona was also arranging a fake passport to help him flee abroad. He also told police that he had allegedly supplied weapons to shooters involved in Moose Wala’s murder and he had taken three shooters to Bathinda on Sona’s directions.
-
Moose Wala murder: SC refuses to entertain plea to transfer case to CBI
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh's plea seeking the transfer of the investigation in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to the CBI. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S. Oka also remarked that such matters should not be given any political colour and they don't appreciate such practice. However, the Court also remarked that the court has to work openly for all the people.
-
CM Mann scraps proposed textile park near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the contentious textile park project proposed near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, reiterating his government's commitment to check environmental pollution and make the state clean and green.
-
CCTV system helps Pune traffic police collect ₹30 crore fine in 6 months
Pune: Even as the police special branch continues its probe against the traffic branch officials accused of alleged embezzlement and wrongdoing, the traffic department has recovered fines amounting to Rs 30 crore using its CCTV camera surveillance system since January this year. The fine recovered in June this year is Rs 2.82 crore as compared to the monthly average of over Rs 5 crore.
-
Two chemical scientists from Pune win bronze medals for their contributions to research in chemistry
Two city-based scientists have been awarded a bronze medal by the Chemical Research Society of India for their contributions to research in chemistry. Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them.
-
Six trekkers rescued from Bhimashankar forest
Six trekkers from Ulhasnagar who had lost their way in the Bhimashankar forest in Pune district were rescued from Ambegaon on Sunday by a team from the Ghodegaon police station. The rescue operation started at 5 pm and the group was rescued by 10 pm. All six trekkers were found safe sans any injuries. The trekkers were stuck in difficult terrain comprising high gradient slopes and dangerous cliffs.
