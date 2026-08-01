Two friends shot at outside shopping mall in Ludhiana

Two friends suffered bullet injuries after occupants of an SUV reportedly opened fire at a trio following an altercation outside a shopping mall in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Friday evening, police said. Investigators suspect the firing was the fallout of an old rivalry between two groups.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victims, in their 20s, were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio when it came alongside a Fortuner at a traffic signal outside the mall. Police said an argument broke out between the occupants of the two vehicles, following which one of the occupants of the Fortuner allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

Eyewitnesses said four to five rounds were fired before the accused fled towards Mullanpur.

The injured are Aryan Ghumman and his namesake Aryan, both friends. Police said Aryan Ghumman sustained a bullet injury to the waist, while the second victim suffered a grazing injury after a bullet brushed past his shoulder. Both were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The victims’ friend, Varinder, alleged that the firing stemmed from an old enmity between the two groups. He also claimed that one of the attackers was related to a sitting legislator. Police did not comment on the allegation.

Teams from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the spot soon after the incident, cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Amandeep Brar confirmed the firing incident and said police were investigating all aspects of the case. “ We are recording their statements and examining the circumstances that led to the incident.”

Financier shot in legs over ₹15-lakh loan dispute

A 31-year-old financier was shot in both legs during a dispute over a ₹15-lakh loan at Guru Ramdas Market in Dugri on Thursday evening, police said. Dugri police booked four persons, including the borrower and the alleged shooter, for attempted murder.

The victim, Varinderpal Singh, a resident of Chakkar village in Jagraon, sustained bullet injuries after he visited the market with a friend to seek repayment of money he had allegedly lent on interest.

According to the FIR, Varinderpal had advanced ₹15 lakh to Gurjeet Singh, a resident of CRPF Colony, Dugri. After repeated attempts to recover the money failed, he went to Gurjeet’s office on Thursday to demand repayment. Police said an argument broke out between the two sides, following which Gurjeet and his associates allegedly attacked Varinderpal and his companion with stones.

During the altercation, Gurjeet’s associate, Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi, a resident of Dugri village, allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

Police said three rounds were fired during the incident, two of which struck Varinderpal in the legs.

The accused fled the spot before police arrived.

The injured financier was rushed to a private hospital, where he was treated and later discharged. Police said his condition is stable.

Based on Varinderpal’s statement, police booked Gurjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi and two unidentified accomplices under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with

relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj said multiple police teams have been formed to trace the accused, who remain absconding.

Police are also trying to recover the weapon used in the attack and ascertain whether the firearm was licensed or illegal.