Two fugitives land in Ambala police net
Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency (CIA)-1 of Ambala police on Friday.
They were identified as Disa, a local, and Salman, a resident of Mewat. Both were sent to three-day remand after being presented before a court.
Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.
Disa was arrested on Thursday with an illegal weapon and live cartridges. Later his identity was verified and it was found that he had been declared a proclaimed offender by a court.
Detailing about Salman, CIA-1 in-charge Sandeep Kumar said, “On December 8, 2019, a woman, Nazma, was killed in an accident under the limits of the Panjokhra police station. Later it was found to be a murder with the arrest of the prime accused, who had paid Salman ₹25,000 to act as the driver of a pick-up truck and portray the murder as an accident. He was released on bail soon after the incident and later went missing. Now, he has been arrested for impersonating.”
-
Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
-
CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.
-
Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive
As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19. On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the district's target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.
-
Poor rain preparedness has Panchkula residents worried
Looking to take action, the residents have written a letter in advance to the authorities requesting them to gear up for all monsoon-related problems. Members of Citizens' Welfare Association wrote a letter to departments concerned of both the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Panchkula municipal corporation. “From the last two decades, we have been witnessing the same problem of waterlogging during monsoons. Instead of improving, the situation has only worsened in some of the sectors,” said SK Nayar, CWA president. Several round-abouts, including the Aggarwal Trust chowk, roundabout of Sec 9/10/15/16.
-
Rescued from Ambala, trafficked minor girl repatriated to Nepal
A 15-year-old Nepalese girl, who was rescued from a poultry farm in Ambala's Jalbera village last week, was repatriated to Nepal on Friday. The minor girl was rescued from the location by a team of Child Line helpline, anti-human trafficking unit and police on the orders of the Ambala child welfare committee on June 17. A missing person's case was already registered in Nepal, Committee's chairperson Ranjita Sachdeva said.
