Two girls drown in Kathua flashfloods

Two girl students died and another injured and a fourth one was rescued in a flash flood in Billawar area of Kathua district on Saturday evening, said officials. Two girl students died and another injured and a fourth one was rescued in a flashflood in Billawar area of Kathua district on Saturday evening, said officials. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Radha Devi, 13, daughter of Anchal Singh of Dall, and Monica Devi, 13, daughter of Kunj Lal of Dall Machedi.

The Kathua SSP, SDS Jamwal said, “Four girls were returning home after attending their school at 4 pm when they were swept away in a flash flood in a rivulet near Dall.”

“While one girl, who was a Class 8 student, was rescued, another girl, a student of Class 6 was injured. However, Radha Devi and Monica Devi, both students of Class 6 unfortunately died in the incident,” he added.

Jamwal informed there were heavy rains in the area when the girls were suddenly caught in the flashflood.

All the four girls were students of Government Kasturba Gandhi School near Nangalla, he said.

The SSP said that the area where the incident happened was a hilly and remote area.

The injured student was shifted to a hospital in Billawar where she is being treated, he said.

SHO of Billawar police station, inspector Jatinder Singh said that police have initiated legal formalities.