Two habitual thieves land in Mohali police net

A two-member gang that had been executing snatchings and thefts in the city has landed in police net. The accused confessed to being habitual offenders involved in snatching and theft, said Mohali police. (Getty Images)

Identified as Sonu Khan and Khush Kumar, both residents of Mohali’s Sohana village, the duo was nabbed at a police check post in Phase 9.

Giving details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said under the police’s ongoing campaign against loots and thefts, SHO Bhupinder Singh, along with his police team, had set up a checkpoint near Hotel Majestic in Phase 9.

There, two youths approaching from Phase 7 on a motorcycle, tried to turn around and flee upon spotting the police barricade. Their suspicious behaviour led the police to chase and apprehend them.

Upon being questioned, the duo failed to produce documents for their Hero Deluxe motorcycle. Further interrogation revealed that they had stolen the vehicle from Kumbra village a few days ago. The accused also confessed to being habitual offenders involved in snatching and theft.

The DSP said Khan was previously also booked in a snatching case at the Phase-8 police station in 2021 and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender. He is named in two more cases at the Sohana police station and the Phase-1 police station. Even Kumar has two prior theft cases and one looting case registered against him.

A fresh case under Sections 303 (2) (theft), 317 (2) (retaining stolen property) and 3 (5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against them at the Phase-8 police station.

Both accused were presented in court, which remanded them to two-day police custody.