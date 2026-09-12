Two held after police encounter in Sonepat

Two alleged miscreants wanted in connection with an extortion bid of ₹2 crore and firing at a man’s office were arrested following an exchange of fire with police near Harsana village on NH-334B in Sonepat, the police said on Friday. Both sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter; were allegedly wanted in an extortion bid & firing incident, say police (HT File)

According to the police both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and were admitted to the sub-divisional civil hospital at Kharkhoda, police said.

The accused have been identified as 21-year-old Ankit Kumar, a resident of Bhatana village currently living in Pragati Nagar, Sonepat and 19-year-old Pawan Singh, a resident of Lehrara village.

According to police, Deepak, a resident of Kharkhoda, received a call from an unknown number on his mobile phone at around 9.30 pm on Thursday. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Nandu gang and demanded ₹2 crore in extortion, while threatening to kill him.

After receiving the information, police activated their crime units in the area. Around 30 minutes later, police were informed that three motorcycle-borne youths had allegedly fired at Deepak’s office on Khanda Road in Kharkhoda.

Police teams, accompanied by a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, reached the office and inspected the spot. Three empty cartridges were recovered and bullet marks were found on the main gate and a wall of the office.

Subsequently, personnel of the special unit of anti-gangster (SUAG) received a clue about the suspected assailants and began chasing them on a motorcycle.

When the suspects spotted the police team on NH-334B near Harsana village, they allegedly opened fire at the personnel, following which the police retaliated, officials said. Both accused suffered bullet injuries in their legs and were subsequently apprehended.

Three country-made pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, ACP (crime) Sonepat Rajpal Singh said.

The police have registered two separate cases against the accused. One case has been registered at Sadar police station for allegedly firing at the police team, while another has been registered at Kharkhoda police station in connection with the extortion demand and firing at Deepak’s office.

Prima facie the extortion demand and the firing incident appear to be connected and police are investigating the involvement of other persons in the crime, the source of the weapons and the motive behind the incidents, besides examining other possible angles, the ACP said.