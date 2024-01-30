 Two held for robbing two friends of cash, scooter - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two held for robbing two friends of cash, scooter

Two held for robbing two friends of cash, scooter

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, stated that on Monday night Sudhir Mandal, 36, of Namak Mandi filed a complaint stating he and his friend were returning home after dinner when they were robbed at Jalandhar Bypass near Malhotra resort

The Salem Tabri police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly robbing two friends of their scooter, 20,000 and mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Rahul of Aman Nagar and Arjun Kumar of Hussainpura. (Getty image)
The accused have been identified as Rahul of Aman Nagar and Arjun Kumar of Hussainpura. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Rahul of Aman Nagar and Arjun Kumar of Hussainpura.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, stated that on Monday night Sudhir Mandal, 36, of Namak Mandi filed a complaint stating he and his friend were returning home after dinner when they were robbed at Jalandhar Bypass near Malhotra resort.

A case under sections 379-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On