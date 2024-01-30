Two held for robbing two friends of cash, scooter

The Salem Tabri police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly robbing two friends of their scooter, ₹20,000 and mobile phones. The accused have been identified as Rahul of Aman Nagar and Arjun Kumar of Hussainpura. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Rahul of Aman Nagar and Arjun Kumar of Hussainpura.

Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, stated that on Monday night Sudhir Mandal, 36, of Namak Mandi filed a complaint stating he and his friend were returning home after dinner when they were robbed at Jalandhar Bypass near Malhotra resort.

A case under sections 379-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.