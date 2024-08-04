Two held for snatching jewellery at knifepoint in Mohali’s Sector 99

Two persons were arrested for snatching a diamond ring and gold jewellery from a Sector-99 resident at Knifepoint a few days ago. A motorcycle used in the crime was recovered from their possession. The investigating officer said complainant Guramrit Singh had taken his dog for a walk in the morning in Sector 99 when three young men on a motorcycle approached him. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Vicky and Rakesh, of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Sohana police are still searching for their third accomplice.

The investigating officer said complainant Guramrit Singh had taken his dog for a walk in the morning in Sector 99 when three young men on a motorcycle approached him. The accused pointed a knife at his chest, threatened to kill him and snatched his diamond ring, a gold bracelet, a gold chain and a silver bracelet. After committing the crime, all three fled the scene.

Guramrit reported the incident to Sohana police, following which, a case under Section 304 (snatching) of BNS was registered. The police have obtained the accused’s remand after presenting them in the district court. Both accused are already facing charges for serious crimes, including attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act.