Two held with 1 Kg heroin, 8 lakh drug money in SBS Nagar

Police recovered one kilogram of heroin and ₹ 8 lakh drug money, while the two accused were arrested during their travel from Chandigarh to Nawanshahr.

The accused have been identified as Satinder Kumar alias Sonu and Prince. Senior superintendent of police Bhagirath Singh Meena, addressing a press conference on Friday, said that on December 29, police received a tip-off that accused Pardeep Kumar alias Kaku along with Satinder Kumar alias Sonu and Prince indulged in supplying heroin in bulk quantities in the areas of Garhshankar, Balachaur and Nawanshahr. “A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of NDPS Act at police station Sadar Nawanshahr”, he said.

He said ₹ 50,000 was seized from the duo while travelling, while ₹ 7,51,500 drug money was recovered from their apartment in Kharar.