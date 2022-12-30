Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held with 1 Kg heroin, 8 lakh drug money in SBS Nagar

Two held with 1 Kg heroin, 8 lakh drug money in SBS Nagar

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:29 PM IST

Police recovered one kilogram of heroin and ₹ 8 lakh drug money, while the two accused were arrested during their travel from Chandigarh to Nawanshahr.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 50,000 was seized from the duo while travelling, while <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 7,51,500 drug money was recovered from their apartment in Kharar. (HT Photo)
50,000 was seized from the duo while travelling, while 7,51,500 drug money was recovered from their apartment in Kharar. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sbs Nagar

Police recovered one kilogram of heroin and 8 lakh drug money, while the two accused were arrested during their travel from Chandigarh to Nawanshahr.

The accused have been identified as Satinder Kumar alias Sonu and Prince. Senior superintendent of police Bhagirath Singh Meena, addressing a press conference on Friday, said that on December 29, police received a tip-off that accused Pardeep Kumar alias Kaku along with Satinder Kumar alias Sonu and Prince indulged in supplying heroin in bulk quantities in the areas of Garhshankar, Balachaur and Nawanshahr. “A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of NDPS Act at police station Sadar Nawanshahr”, he said.

He said 50,000 was seized from the duo while travelling, while 7,51,500 drug money was recovered from their apartment in Kharar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out