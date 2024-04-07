Two held with 5kg heroin in Amritsar

Ludhiana : A team of Punjab Police special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested two drug peddlers with 5.05-kg heroin in Amritsar, officials said on Saturday. The accused of drug peddling in custody of STF Ludhiana Range on Saturday.

The operation was conducted on Friday, said officials, adding that the accused were using international numbers to contact the supplier, who used to smuggle heroin from Pakistan.

Those arrested have been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Matti, 22, and Sunny Kumar, alias Sunny, 20, of Mohkampura of Amritsar, the officials said.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF, Ludhiana range, said the accused were arrested at a checkpoint on the Amritsar-Jandiala GT Road.

“We received an information that the accused are heading towards Jandiala Guru on a motorcycle without number plate to supply the consignment to their customers,” he said.

“The team stopped the accused for checking and when frisked, 5.05-kg heroin was recovered from a bag. A case under Sections 21, 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali,” he added.

Amritpal is facing three FIRs under the NDPS Act and had come out of Amritsar jail on bail around a month ago. The team found no previous crime record against Sunny. During questioning, the accused revealed that their supplier used to procure heroin from Srinagar, Delhi and even from the Pakistan border.